The Chelsea boot dates all the way back to 1851. But it wasn't until the 70s that it was given a rugged DM's overhaul. This Made in England edition is a carbon copy of the first pairs we ever produced: built from premium Docs leather in our signature colors, and enhanced with yellow welt stitching and a scripted AirWair heel loop. Marking six decades of Dr. Martens, the boots sit on our rugged air-cushioned sole. Made in England at our original Wollaston factory. The rugged Docs take on the classic Chelsea boot. Manufactured since the 70s. Quilon leather is crafted using traditional processes and features a contrast base color for a two-tone finish. Clean with a damp cloth and care with Dr. Martens Shoe Polish. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. Built with core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible welt stitching. | Dr. Martens, 2976 Vintage Made In England Chelsea Boots in Black, Size M 9/W 10