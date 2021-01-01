From lara

Lara 29763 - Fully Embellished High Neck Mermaid Gown - 8 - Also in: 6, 16

$558.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Mermaid lace gown featuring cap sleeves covered in sparkling stones with a sweep train.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com