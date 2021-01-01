2nd Grade Squad - Funny Team Teacher & Second Grader Tote Bag

Cute 2nd grade crew themed heart art design with funny phrase that will put smile on any 2nd graders, teachers and students. Do you want to say hello to the 2nd grade in style? Whether you are a 2nd grade student or teacher, this style is perfect for you. This 2nd Grade Squad - Funny Team Second Grade Teacher design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Grab this as a back to school gift to represent the team second grade! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.