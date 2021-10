Using premium quality and sturdy brass material, durable and wear-resistant, not easy to damage. Retro brass cupid couple pendants design, decorative and delicate, with a strong sweet love. Multi-function, can be regarded as keychains, bag decorative pendants, and other decorative supplies. Lovely and special look design can bring you an excellent visual feeling. Environmentally friendly material, odorless and safe, cartoon, stylish and adorable.