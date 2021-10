This glorious three-stone estate ring is crafted in 14-karat white gold and features three baguette-cut, London-blue topaz and sky-blue topaz (3.3 ct T.G.W.) stones with 16 round-cut (0.14 ct T.W.) icy diamonds. The diamonds are GHI in color and I1 in clarity. 3 1/3 CT TGW Baguette Cut London and Sky Blue Topaz 3-Stone Ring with 1/7 CT TW Diamonds in 14k White Gold size 8 JMS004521-0800