Soft collar styling, rounded bottom hem. - Fitted styling with bust darts and back darts. - Easycare fabric. - Pearlised buttons on light blue and white. - Self coloured buttons on remaining colours. - Sizes (US): 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24. - * Size 6 only avaialble in black and white. - Fabric 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton Plain Poplin. - Weight 105 gsm. - Gender: Women