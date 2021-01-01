3-Day Stretch Backpack, Khaki

The Mercury Tactical Gear 3-Day Stretch Backpack is a heavy-duty backpack popular with the U.S. Military, law enforcement and avid outdoor adventurers. Equipped with MOLLE loops for quick attachment of pouches and accessories of every type, this backpack is constructed of durable 600 denier polyester with a vinyl backing and is a tactical, expandable backpack perfect for camping, hiking, long trips, going out on patrol or as the ultimate bug-out bag. Multiple pockets, a back support belt with parachute clasps and easy-grip zipper pulls round out this versatile bag.