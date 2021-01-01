Suave 3-in-1 Citrus Rush Shampoo Conditioner & Body Wash Travel Size - 3 fl oz

Suave Men Citrus Rush 3 in 1 Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash has an advanced, triple action formula, to cleanse your hair and body in just one step. This 3 in 1 body wash, with citrus extract, keratin, amino acids and glycerin, is designed specifically for the needs of men to make sure your hair looks healthy, without making it feel oily. It also helps to cleanse skin when used as a body wash. Suave Men Citrus Rush 3 in 1 has been salon proven to clean hair as well as American Crew 3-IN-1 conditioner, shampoo and body wash. With Suave Men, you can experience a salon-quality product at a great price. Suave Men is range of products made specifically for men’s hair. For dandruff, try the Pure Power or Classic Clean Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner options, or the styling gel or paste to keep your hair style in place. Suave Men has a range of products that can help you smell good and feel good. AA6 About Suave For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave mission is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day. (American Crew is a registered trademark of Beautyge Brands USA, Inc.)