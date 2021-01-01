3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner - Punky Colour 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner delivers powerful moisture deep into the hair to help strengthen, repair and protect. Maintains and prolongs hair's most vibrant hair color. Adds shine and helps to maintain moisture balance. Helps hair color retention with intense color deposit and provides a protective barrier that prolongs hair color, giving life back to your hair.Key Ingredients:Keratin Amino Acids-The Amino Acid Composition is similar to keratin for better delivery deep into the hair's structure, which in turn helps to deliver powerful moisturizers deep into the hair. Helps to rebuild the cuticle damage, improves shine, sheen, and helps to increase hair volume.Verbascum Flower Extract-Natural emollient and astringent. Has anti-inflammatory properties.Increased detangling-Improves wet or dry combing/brushing-Improves overall health and luster-Increased volume-Softens and smooth's hairHydrolyzed Quinoa-Comprised of 17 amino acids with 8 key Essential Amino Acids. Sourced from sustainable, non-GMO seed; Gluten-free, vegan. Provides the highest level of protein delivery and repair. Improves color deposit and retention while also visibly improving condition, shine, and the appearance of healthy hair.How it Works:1. Cationic amino acids affix/anchor to the cuticle along with intense direct pigment for maximum deposit, vibrancy, and condition of the hair.2. Anionic amino acids create a scaffold around the hair to protect the strands and hair color. This creates a protective barrier that will make color last longer, add higher shine, and health to the hair.3. Aids in moisture replenishment to retain hair color for beautiful, lustrous-looking hair. - 3-in-1 Color Depositing Shampoo + Conditioner