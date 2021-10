Kim Rogers 3-In-1 Tote Set. Complete with signature Kim Rogers gold-tone hardware, this 3-in-1 set features a roomy tote, matching wristlet, and striped crossbody. Set includes: Tote: 13.5 in L x 10 in W x 5 in D Crossbody: 8.75 in L x 7.25 in W Wristlet: 8.25 in L x 5 in W