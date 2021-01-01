3-Modes 750LM T6 LED Bicycle Front Light Super Bright 2600mAh USB Rechargeable Bike LED Flashlight Head Lamp Cycling Lantern

Specifications: BrandBIKIGHTLEDT6Lumen750LMBatteryBuilt-in 2600 mAh Li batteryRunning time3.5-7.5 hours. Charging timeAbout 4 hours. ShellAluminum Alloy shellModeHigh light, low light, flashWaterproofIPX5Light size10.6x 3.5cm Festures:- This bicycle light will make you highly visible to everyone you share the roads or paths with as well as illuminating your way in the darkness- The headlight provides a powerful beam of light which is excellent for both cyclists and motorists- It is extremely easy to mount on your bicycle- Exactly what you need for safe and secure riding- This bicycle light is USB rechargeable- LED bicycle headlight, 3 mode LEDs- This bicycle light can be used as a flashlight.