Rhonda Shear 3-pack Body Bra with Removable Pads Tired of those stuffy, scratchy, bulky brassieres? Try something lighter and more comfortable with this wire-free body bra set from Rhonda Shear. Full-coverage cups, removable pads and a wire-free design keep you on the up-and-up all day long, while the soft, stretch knit fabric adds a comfortable layer you'll want to wear all day long.