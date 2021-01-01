3 Pairs AirPods Ear Tips Silicone Earbuds CoverNot Fit in The Charging Case Compatible with Apple AirPods or EarPods 3 Pairs Large Black

SOUND QUALITY ENHANCEMENTPassive noise reduction design on the Earbud Tips, improves the bass, a lot, for your Apple AirPods and EarPods. EASY TO USEThis earbuds covers designed to perfectly fit Apple AirPods and EarPods, simple design keeps application/removal just in seconds. COMFORTABLEMade from premium silicone, ensuring long-lasting comfort to your ears, great for running, cycling, working out at the gym and much more. EXTRA SILICONE POUCH GIFTA better solution to the downside of the AirPods charging case design: The AirPods are not chargeable with the covers on. WARM TIPSAirPods can NOT be charged with the earbuds cover on, AirPods and EarPods NOT included.( 30-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee and 1 Year Replacement Warranty)