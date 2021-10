Brighten up your look this brilliant pendant. Crafted with a graduated drop of three Asscher-cut, prong-set cubic zirconia Diamonique(R) simulated diamonds and brightly polished platinum-plated sterling silver, it exudes timeless elegance. A dramatic accent when paired with a wrap dress or V-neckline sweater. Platinum Clad(R) sterling silver is polished sterling silver plated with platinum to create a timeless look at a fraction of the cost of platinum.