Tonal sweat shorts by adidas topped with the brand's signature 3-stripe detailing to the side. Pull-on style with an adjustable drawstring at the waist. Finished with pockets at the sides. Content + Care. 70% Cotton, 30% recycled polyester Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Measurements taken from size Medium Rise: 10" Inseam: 11" Leg opening: 10"