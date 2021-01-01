30 Days Sober One Day At A TIme Sobriety Sober Life Goal Tank Top

Congratulations on reaching 30 days sober! Celebrate this awesome milestone with family and friends, with this original design. A great motivational graphic for those who want to maintain a sober lifestyle This design features the words, 30 Days Sober, in a bold clear font. If you or someone important to you has reached this one month milestone, this makes a great positive & motivational recovery statement. Ideal for recovering addicts, sponsors, friends Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem