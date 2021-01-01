30 Feet 9M Arlo Power Cable and Charger Adapter Compatible with Arlo Pro Arlo Pro 2 and Arlo GO Weatherproof OutdoorIndoor Arlo Cords No Charging.

The Arlo Indoor Power Cable and Adapter keeps your Arlo Pro camera, Arlo Pro 2 camera or Arlo Go charged at all times in any indoor environment. It provides uninterrupted charging of your cameras battery. No more hassle of climbing up ladders and inconvenience of swapping out batteries, save time and effort while keeping your camera constantly charged up. Arlo extension cable and ac adapter Perfect Accessory for Powering an Arlo Camera Outdoors, Great weatherproof design, keeps camera at 100% Easy installation: just open the back part of the micro USB protective cover and plug the USB cable into the camera (Fits for Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2), then connect the charging adapter to the outlet, easy and convenient LONG & FLAT CABLE: 30feet / 9m extra-long cable, long enough for you to keep the camera at home or outside, even if it is far away from the plug. Cable is flat so that you can run it through a window and still close the window very well.