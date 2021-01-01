TRX 30 ft. Conditioning Rope, Black

Use the TRX® Conditioning Rope for cardio-pumping and core-engaging slams, waves, jacks, throws and pulls that work your entire body. Comfortable rubber grips keep you holding on, no matter how hard you sweat, and the heavy-duty, tightly braided construction won’t fray or break. This rope will take your training to the next level, whatever your goals. Durable and Tough Durable, heavy-duty construction won’t fray Comfortable rubber grips Additional Details One-year warranty Length: 30 feet Diameter: 1.5 in. Must be anchored to a smooth, round surface