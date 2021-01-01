30-Minute Vegetarian: 100 Green Recipes to Prep in 30 Minutes or Less Ylva Bergqvist Author

In 30-Minute Vegetarian Swedish chef and food blogger Ylva Bergqvist explores the virtues of living and eating green. The concept is simple, ease your way into a mostly or full vegetable-forward diet by cooking dishes that are quick to prepare and impossible to resist. Half of the recipes in the book are completely vegan, the other half are vegetarian (primarily including dairy and egg products) with tips on how to swap ingredients for a vegan diet. Also included are basic recipes for making pantry and fridge basics, like paneer, kimchi and falafel to use as building blocks for other recipes. The dishes are inspired by cuisines from around the world, including Italy, Asia, the Middle East and Mexico. Indulge in Pasta with Carrot Sauce and Buttery Hazelnuts or Cauliflower Soup with Curry-fried Apples and Seeds, or whip up Shakshuka with Kidney Beans and Tahini or Portobello Burgers with Truffle Bean Cream for speedy weeknight dinner. With the help of this book you'll be getting a satisfying, vegetable-forward dinner the table in half an hour or less.