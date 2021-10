Canoes aren't nearly as fun without oars. This pair of Stansport French Style Plastic Oars is made of high impact plastic and floats, so you'll be ready for nearly anything. Each oar consists of 3 parts that screw together to be 49 in. in length. Just as easy as they are to assemble, they can be disassembled for easy and compact storage. This French design style includes a rubber keeper on each oar and will float if dropped overboard.