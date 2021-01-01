Dior 30Montaigne 60MM Rectangular Sunglasses

Rectangular shiny injected plastic sunglasses with solid smoke lenses. 100% UV protection Lens replacement optional Logo integrated into the metal hinge Case and cleaning cloth included Injected plastic Made in Italy SIZE 60mm lens width 17mm bridge width 130mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND Christian Dior revolutionized the fashion industry when he established the couture house in 1946 in Paris. Since its inception, Dior has championed modern, groundbreaking styles for women. In 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri was appointed creative director, making her the first woman to lead the iconic French fashion house. Today, the label continues to deliver masterfully tailored silhouettes and a bold line of accessories, sunglasses, fragrances and beauty collections. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Dior > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dior. Color: Ivory Smoke.