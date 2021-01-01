see nothing hear nothing say nothing smartphone 3+1 monkeys Premium T-Shirt

This funny design with the 3+1 monkeys, see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing now have a new companion. A monkey that operates his smartphone. For people who are maximally distracted by their mobile phone like 3 monkeys at once. The three wise monkeys were expanded by a 4th monkey. He doesn't feel anything, doesn't hear anything and doesn't say anything, because he always looks at his smartphone. Do you know this monkey or are you even this monkey? This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.