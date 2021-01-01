31 Paleo Lazy Days Dishes: Delicious Recipes for Summer Days or Days You Wish for Summer Time Mary R Scott Author

Warm, lazy summer days are for relaxing, reading a good book, tending to the garden and spending time outdoors. With the 31 Paleo Lazy Days of Summer Recipes cookbook you can do all of those things while still enjoying delicious Paleo dishes. The 31 Paleo Lazy Days of Summer Recipes cookbook utilizes all of the fresh ingredients available to you through the summer months and into the fall. Enjoy delicious recipes like Shrimp and Watermelon Salad, Lazy Grilled Roast Pepper Dip with Rosemary Beet Chips and a quick but amazing Grilled Tarragon Chicken with Heirloom Tomatoes.