Atlantic Luggage 3111769 Atlantic Ultra Lite Softsides 29" Expandable Spinner, turquoise blue, Checked Large

Strong polyester fabric with water resistant coating provides abrasion protection and helps keep contents dry. Push-button extension handle has two stops at 38" and 41", maximizing comfort and control for users of different heights. Our 4-wheel spinners are simple to navigate through busy airports, and glide effortlessly in every direction. Roomy main compartment has tapered expansion up to 2", maximizing packing flexibility while keeping the center of gravity low. Spacious interior provides packing efficiency for clothing and essentials. Case Dims: 29.5" x 17.5" x 10.5, Overall Dims: 32" x 18.5" x 10.5" Weight: 8 lbs, Volume: 101.52 L