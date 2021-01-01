Invicta 31471 Mens Bolt Quartz Multifunction Black Dial Watch

With sharpness in attitude and ability, the Invicta Bolt is a mastermind of dominance. Perfectly synchronized movements, complex casing engineering and signature rope jewelry design fastened around the bezel make a lasting impression. Variations in materials and finishes provide a range of options to suit any taste. The Invicta Bolt, an uncompromised statement in accomplished timekeeping where power becomes harmonized motion. SpecificationsGender: MenCountry of Origin: JapanCase: 52mm , Stainless SteelBand: Stainless SteelMovement: Japan QuartzWater resistance: 100mDial Color: BlackCase & DialCase Size: 52mmCase Material: Stainless SteelBezel Material: Stainless Steel, CableBezel Color: Black, GoldCrown Type: PushCrystal Type: Flame FusionDial Material: MetalMovementCaliber: JS50Function Type: QuartzWater ResistanceWater Resistance: 100mBandMaterial: Stainless SteelTone: Steel, GoldLength: 185mmSize: 26mm- SKU: ZWI10127