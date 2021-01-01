The John Varvatos 315 Mac Zip Boot adds boho-inspired style to any look. Its versatile silhouette pairs perfectly with jeans and printed dresses. Signature calf leather lining detail. hand folded uppers, and a statement lateral and medial zippers for easy entry. Sits on an oversized Italian rubber cup sole with a stamped logo in the heel. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Synthetic outsole. Made in Portugal. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.