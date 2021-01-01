32 Easy to Follow Weight-Loss Rules for Lasting Results with Illustrative Recipes: How to make minor meal changes without dieting and still lose weigh

32 Easy to Follow Weight-Loss Rules for Lasting Results with Illustrative Recipes is a cookbook written by a nurse practitioner who battled and overcame the disease- obesity when she made minor cooking adjustments. She adhered to a set of rules during her weight-loss journey and made food based off of them. As a result, she lost most of the one hundred pounds she had gained without having to diet.The recipes are practical, easy, and delicious while still being healthier. Losing weight and keeping it off long term requires one to eat healthier, in moderation, together with being active regularly. The book addresses the first part which is how one can eat healthier without going on drastic and unreasonable diet plans. She makes it simple and doable in addition to providing weight-loss nuggets and cooking tips throughout the book.