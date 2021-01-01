32 Years Old 1989 32nd Birthday Vintage October 1989 Gifts T-Shirt

October 32nd Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for legend man or woman queen turning 32 years old who born in October 1989 celebrating for 32nd birthday party with family and friends with decorations. Born in October 1989 32 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 32 years old limited edition October 1989 retro 32nd Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem