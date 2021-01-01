Invicta 32125 Mens Reserve Quartz Chronograph Black Dial Watch

The exceptional taste and distinguished palette of the connoisseur will discover timeless pleasure within the Invicta Reserve collection. Specially developed for those in the know, Reserve is a reinvention of the superb to create the ultimate in horological finery. These timepieces represent a pinnacle in superiority for the discerning aficionado. SpecificationsGender: MenCountry of Origin: SwissCase: 53.7mm , Stainless SteelBand: Stainless SteelMovement: Swiss QuartzWater resistance: 1000mDial Color: BlackCase & DialCase Size: 53.7mmCase Material: Stainless SteelBezel Material: Stainless SteelBezel Color: Steel, Dark BlueCrown Type: Screw DownCrystal Type: Flame FusionDial Material: Metal, Mother of Pearl, OysterMovementComponents: SwissCaliber: Z60Function Type: QuartzWater ResistanceWater Resistance: 1000mBandMaterial: Stainless SteelTone: Steel, Dark BlueLength: 210mmSize: 26mm- SKU: ZWI9147