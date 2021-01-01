Zebco 33 Approach Spincast Combo, graphite

The Zebco® 33 Approach Spincast Combo has a reel featuring MicroFine™ dial-adjustable drag, all-metal gears, dual ceramic pick-up pins and QuickSet™ Anti-Reverse. In addition, the durable fiberglass rod has a comfortable EVA rod handle and D-ring guides. FEATURES: Built-In Bite Alert™ MicroFine™ dial-adjustable drag All-metal gears Dual Ceramic Pick-up Pins Stainless steel covers Lightweight graphite frame QuickSet™ Anti-Reverse Changeable right- or left-hand retrieve Ball bearing system Durable fiberglass rod Comfortable EVA rod handle D-Ring guides No tangle design