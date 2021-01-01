For a look that's as versatile as your social calendar, look no further than the G-Star 3301 Denim Shorts in Sato Medium Aged. This half-length jean short is crafted from a soft medium-weight denim that's skillfully finished with deep fades and authentic wear marks. Belt loops throughout fitted waist. Five-pocket design. Button-front and a button-fly closure. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 33 in Outseam: 20 1 2 in Inseam: 12 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 17 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 12. Please note that measurements may vary by size.