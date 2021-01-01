3*3*3M Sun Protection Sun Canopy Camping Shade Sails & Nets Canopy Foldable Outdoor Awning Triangle Canopy-Army Green

Specifications: Color(Option)Army Green / Orange / Sky Blue / Dark Purple / Dark GreenMaterialThickened wear-resistant waterproof silver coated sunscreen clothWind Rope LengthAbout 200cm / 78.7'Product SizeAbout 300cm * 300cm * 300cm / 118' * 118' * 118'Package SizeAbout 21cm * 11cm * 5cm / 8.3' * 4.3' * 2'Features: ? Foldable for easy storage and carrying? Equipped with carabiner, easy to fix and build anytime? Fine and close quilting thread, edge binding to strengthen the stress point, more stable? Widely used for outdoor sun protection. For example, courtyard, balcony, kindergarten, playground, parking lot, amusement park, etc? Waterproof silver coated sunscreen clothThe delicate and smooth fabric has excellent texture, multi process production, is waterproof and mildew-proof, and feels comfortable and not stuffy.