Invicta 33847 Pro Diver men's chronograph watch features a 52mm wide and 15mm thick yellow gold plated solid stainless steel case with a black accented gold tone unidirectional rotating bezel and textured push-pull crown with function pushers. Invicta 33847 is powered by Japanese TMI VD53 quartz chronograph movement. This stylish watch also features a shiny sunray black and gold tone dial with white accents gold tone luminous skeleton hands and index hour markers along with the chronograph, 12/24-hour time and date display functions, scratch resistant flame fusion crystal and water resistant to 100 meters. Invicta 33847 is equipped with a 26mm wide yellow gold plated solid stainless steel bracelet with a fold over safety lock clasp. Invicta 33847 men's Pro Diver yellow gold bracelet chrono watch is brand new and comes in an original gift box and is backed by a 3 years manufacturer's limited warranty.