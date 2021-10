Crafted for style, warmth, and comfort, the Cole Haan 34 Wool Slick Over Coat with Snap Closure and Convertible Collar features a snap button convertible collar design, center front snap-button closure, front slip pockets, long sleeves, and a straight hemline. 60% wool, 38% polyester, 2% other fibers. Lining: 100% polyester. Dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Sleeve Length: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size 2. Please note that measurements may vary by size.