34 Years Old 76th Birthday Born in 1987 Women Girls Floral T-Shirt

Made in 1987 October 34 years of being awesome T-Shirt is Awesome and Great Gift For women who are born in 1987 wear this cute shirt in your birthday and Be Ready For it and enjoy your party, Features floral vintage decorations. Complete your collection. Funny 34th Birthday gift for women girls born in 1987 34 years old. Perfect for a cute gift for women who are turning 34 made in October 1987 34 years of being awesome, it's best time to party for a new age. Great for mom, wife, girl friend, sister, nana Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem