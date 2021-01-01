From walt disney home entertainment

35 Pieces Phone Cleaning Kit Cleaner USB Charging Port and Headphone Jack Brush Set Compatible with iPhoneSamsungLGHuaweiCell Phone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Great Packages: Come with 3 different size heads(10 of each brush)+4 Nylon Anti Static Brushes(4Colors: Black/White/Blue/Green)+1 cleaning cloth. Function: Mini tip brushes can clean small places hard to reach, easily remove dirt, sand, debris from phone charger jack, headphone jack; Nylon brushes thoroughly clean your ports without leaving fibers behind or building any static charge;Cleaning cloth for wiping the screen clean. Multiple Devices Acceptable: Cleaning kit can not only be applied to your cell phone, but also clean other devices' component like laptop's keys, printer, camera and electronics with safety. Material: The swabs are made of cloth and polyurethane foam, can absorb and removes dust, oil smudges, fingerprints, and dirt; Anti-static desgin. Easy To Clean Dirt: The great design cleaning tools which are economized labor and help clean with hard to reach areas or any other hygienic dead corners.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com