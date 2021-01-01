35 Year Old Vintage 1987 Made In 1987 35th Birthday Women Premium T-Shirt

Celebrate your 35th birthday because you're vintage, original, legend. This Vintage 1987 Retro 35th Birthday design makes a great gift idea for anyone turning 35 years old, 35th birthday gifts for her, retro vintage 1987 gifts for women, girls, mom. 1987 35th Birthday Retro Color Gift features a retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme, distressed font and simple cool design make this awesome funny birthday gift. Perfect 35th birthday gift for mom, grandma, aunt, auntie. Makes a great Christmas gift also. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.