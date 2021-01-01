350LM 2xT6 LED Bike Headlight 5 Modes Bicycle Solar Front Light 6 Modes 120 dB Horn USB Rechargeable Waterproof Flashlight-Orange

Specification: MaterialABS + Silicone StrapColorRed/OrangeWeightAbout 240gSizeAbout 11*5*2.5cm/4.33*1.97*0.98inchBattery2000mAhCharging MethodSolar Charging + USB ChargingBell dBAbout 120 dBBell Mode6 ModesLamp Beads2 * T6 LED5 Lighting ModeLeft Light/ Right Light/ Double Light/ Strobe/ SOSLumens350LM/ 5 ModesWork Time3-5 HoursFeatures:- Bicycle headlights use T6 LED lamp beads, maximum 350 lumens (effective distance 600 feet) front bicycle lights, super bright, 5 modes and light perception control mode (lights automatically turn on/off), click the button to change the mode- Power Supply: solar power generation and USB charging (USB input). With solar panel, it can be automatically charged in the sun. Built-in 2000mAh high-quality rechargeable lithium battery, environmentally friendly, save money, safe and efficient- T6 LED Lamp Beads: high brightness long-distance shooting, 200 meters long-distance shooting, farther, clearer, safer riding.