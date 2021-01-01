35503 Carlijne Women\'s Brown Leather Belt Croc Embossed - XS/S-80 - Also in: S-85, M-90

A classic luxe finish adds to the rugged, yet sophisticated look to this crocodile belt with a gold square buckle. The genuine leather is specially treated to give an expensive flair to an otherwise classic design. This elongated belt has extra punch holes, so you can wear it however you want; high or low waist. This cognac belt will simply never fall off trend. All Amsterdam Heritage products are handmade. The leathers used have been treated with processes including vegetable tanning or coating, giving the product a distinctive feel. The use of Amsterdam Heritage leather products may cause partial loss of color. Variations do not represent defects.