36 Juicing Recipes: for Weight loss, Detox and Healthy Living Lynn Hall Author

36 Juicing Recipes cookbook provides you with 36 delicious smoothie recipes to help you lose weight, detox and contribute to healthy living! The recipes in this cookbook are full of proteins, super foods and antioxidants from fresh fruits and vegetables. Juicing is a great way to get all the nutrients that your body needs to stay healthy and lose the weight that you have wanted. Since it is sometimes difficult to consume all of the fruits and vegetables that are needed in order to keep your body working at its optimal efficiency, juicing can often be a great alternative. Try smoothies for a meal replacement and watch the pounds disappear. With the 36 Juicing Recipe Cookbook start on your juicing adventure. Start today and reap the benefits with: • recipes for fresh, delicious fruit and vegetable smoothies including many green smoothie • learn about various additions that you can include in your smoothies for better taste and health benefits • discover the superfoods that make smoothies extra special...like Akai Berry Juice and Tropical Medicine Juice • load up on the veggie delight smoothies...like Carrot Combo and Green Goddess • add extra protein to your smoothie.... like Morning Mantra and Banana and Blueberry protein Surprise • try the extra fruity recipes.... like Berry Blast and Brazilian Shores Give them all a try. Lose weight fast and effortlessly while detoxing your system and restoring a healthy balance.