36PCS Emergency Kit Car Tool Bag Warning Triangle Flashlight Safety Hammer First Aid Kit Outdoor Travel Camping-Blue

Specification: NameCar Emergency KitStorage bag Size32x16x9cm/12.6x6.3x3.5inType12 TypesQuantity36 PCSFeatures:- Complete kit can save your car in necessary situation like blowout, traffic accident, flameout, etc. A good assistant for your vehicle- Come with a storage bag to keep your tools, convenient to carry- Tow rope: convenient for you to remove the car from the anchoring location- Fuse insert: easy to install and replace- Electrical PVC tape: It features good insulation, voltage resistance and flame retardant properties. Used to tie wires, etc- 2 in 1 safety hammer: 1. and firm hammer, break the glass to escape in the event of an accident. 2. Blades: Hook-shaped in-line inserts that cut off seat belts in case of an accident.