37 Low Carb Low Fat Recipes For Nutrition Healing: Smoothie Diet For Nutrition Healing & Autoimmune Nutrition Juliana Baldec Author

37 Low Carb Low Fat Recipes For Nutrition Healing Smoothie Diet For Nutrition Healing&Autoimmune Nutrition Here are just some of the smoothie recipes for weight loss that you can make with your favorite blender: * Exotic Coconut&Green Superpower Ginger Smoothie * Kefir Peanut Butter Breakfast Smoothie * Hazel Banana Vanilla Walnut Cream Smoothie * The Coffee'n Cream Cinnamon Smoothie Booster * The Peanutbutter Banana Silk * and many many more... See you inside Blender Recipes For Weight Loss where your Smoothie Diet begins... Remember, inside the book you will also find my Weight Loss Smoothie Recipes BONUS collection for a lean body, a clean boday and a clear mind and twice the fun...