Scotch 3800 Shipping Packaging Heavy Duty Tape, 6 Rolls

Scotch® 3500 Packaging Tape, 1.88" x 54.6yds, 3" Core, Clear, 6pk is ideal for office settings that need to keep noise to a minimum. This unique dispenser help to prevent fuss and frenzy that comes with most sticky packing tapes. Who Is Scotch? Scotch believes in being resourceful and innovative and wants people to discover the magic of being hands on. However, in order to complete whatever task is at hand, you need to have the best tools for the job. Since the invention of the first transparent tape in 1930, Scotch has since created more than 400 varieties of adhesive tape and countless other useful products that have made everyone's lives easier. Scotch is trusted and back by quality to help you find the absolute best tool for whatever you want to accomplish. Why Use Scotch 3500 Packaging Tape? This clear packing tape has a smooth and quiet unwind so you can stay quiet and not interrupt others around the office. This Scotch packing tape comes in various sizes and strengths for optimal use. This shipping tape also meets US Postal Regulations for standard packages, so you don't have to worry about re-doing your packages or items falling apart. When you need extra-strong adhesion, choose Scotch packing tape to keep heavy-duty boxes safe and sealed. You can also apply this glossy, clear tape over shipping labels for added protection and to avoid tears. Feel completely at ease when you use Scotch tape because your items are being taken care of by one of the most trusted brands in adhesives. What Other Scotch 3500 Packaging Tapes Are Available? Scotch Tough Grip Moving Packaging Tape can be used for boxes full of extra heavy items when moving homes or buildings. This packing tape secures up to 80 pounds of weight and adheres to hard-to-stick boxes and materials. Whatever your packing needs, Scotch has you covered.