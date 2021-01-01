38th Birthday Gift 38 Years Old Awesome Since October 1983 Premium T-Shirt

Funny 38th Birthday Born in October 1983 for Men women. October birthday for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandad, aunt. Awesome since October 1983, born in October 1983 38th birthday. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage. 38th Birthday T-Shirt, Funny shirt for any 38 years old bday. Awesome since October 1983, perfect for mens, womens, husband, wife, father, mother, uncle, papa, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.