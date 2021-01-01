39 Years Old April 1983 Limited Edition 39th Birthday Premium T-Shirt

39th. retro Vintage 39th Birthday Born in April 1983 for Father, Mother, Men, Women, 39th Anniversary For Dad, Mom, Grandpa / Grandma, Uncle / Aunt, Brother, Sister, Cousin, wife, husband 39 years old. celebrate 39th birthday. made in 1983, made in April 1983.this Design Perfect for Birthday Party,for who love retro vintage Styles. Happy Birthday It's best time to party for new age with this vintage Design idea This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.