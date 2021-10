Constructed with flat knit stitching technology, the Pro-Tec 3D Flat Premium Knee Sleeve features a contoured, 3D compression fit for ultimate mobility while reducing general knee pain. Comfortable Fit, Ultimate Mobility Contours to the knee area for added support during activity Flat knit stitching technique achieves 3D shaping for an optimum fit Breathable, multi-directional stretch allows for a full range of motion Helps to reduce general knee pain Additional Details Includes one sleeve