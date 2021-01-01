HUDA'S TIPS: * Prep: Apply the Melted Strobe as a base to smooth the skin and amplify the light-reflecting pearls. * Set: Dab on the lightest highlight from cheek to temple to set and bring out the pop. * Sculpt: Apply the darker shade under the cheekbones to add dimension and shape. * Flush: Sweep the medium highlighter onto the apples of your cheeks for a healthy-looking glow. The 3D Highlighter Palette gives you the ultimate Insta-glow, accentuating your best features. Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter Palette in Golden Sands - Shop Now