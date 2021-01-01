3rd Grade Love Autumn Fall Gnome For Teachers And Students Tote Bag

3rd Grade Love Autumn Fall Gnome For Teachers And Students, Team Teachers Shirt, First Grade shirt for mens, womens, kids, boys, girls, son, daughter, students from mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, Parents, Teacher shirt. Back to School Gift. Hello Autumn school, third grade team teacher and Student, Cute funny back to school shirt, Happy first day of school, Back To School day, Teachers Day, thanksgiving gnome, thanksgiving, gnome, autumn, fall. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.