3rd Grade Teachers love brains funny halloween Tote Bag

Funny 3rd Grade Teachers gift for Halloween featuring zombies, scary graveyard, bats and flying witch is perfect to wear on Halloween to spook the students. Teachers love brains funny pun for 3rd Grade Teachers anywhere. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.