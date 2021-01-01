4-1/2" Extra Long Heated Hair Straightening Brush - Quickly glide your way to smooth, beautifully shiny styles with Revlon 4-1/2" Extra Long Heated Hair Straightening Brush. Benefits Quickly glide your way to smooth, beautifully shiny hair styles The expertly designed heated brush features an extra-long, ceramic-coated surface Multi-dimensional combs and detangling bristles that gently glide through hair and get close to the roots, protecting hair from over-styling and locking in moisture, delivering silky smooth results Features The superior ION GENERATOR delivers a constant stream of ions to provide maximum frizz control, brilliant shine and manageability Brush your way to smooth straight results in just one easy step This dual-voltage, lightweight heated straightening brush will help you achieve your desired look anywhere you go - 4-1/2" Extra Long Heated Hair Straightening Brush